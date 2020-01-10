Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling is now available across India for more than 100 phones: Check if your phone is on the list

tech

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:22 IST

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling has already crossed one million users, the mobile service provider announced in a press release today. The first amongst equals (like Reliance Jio and Vodafone) to introduce voice calls over Wi-Fi, Airtel has rolled its service out to all parts of the country now and the service can be accessed by Airtel mobile customers over any Home or Public Wi-Fi network, making indoor service experience seamless.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling uses Wi-Fi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows customers to make telco grade calls to any network. There is no extra charge for making calls via Airtel Wi-Fi Calling and customers can get started without needing any additional calling App/ SIM.

Here is how you can get started with Airtel Wi-Fi Calling

1. Check device compatibility on airtel.in/wifi-calling

2. Upgrade device operating software to the latest version that supports Wi-Fi Calling

3. Now, go to Settings on your mobile phone and Switch On Wi-Fi Calling to get started

4. Keep VoLTE switched on as well for a seamless experience

Airtel has been engaging with smartphone manufacturers to make all popular models compatible with the service and now over 100 smartphone models across 16 brands are now compatible with Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. Here’s the list so as you can check if your phone is on it:

Xiaomi: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, POCO F1, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro & Redmi Y3

Samsung: Galaxy J6, A10s, On6, M30s, S10, S10+, S10e,M20, Note 10, Note 9, Note 10+, M30, A30s, A50S

OnePlus: One Plus 7, One Plus 7T, One Plus 7Pro, One Plus 7T Pro, One Plus 6, One Plus 6T

Apple: iPhone models starting 6s and above (including all variations of different models)

Vivo: V15 Pro, Y17

Tecno: Phantom 9, Spark Go Plus, Spark Go, Spark Air, Spark 4 (KC2), Spark 4-KC2J, Camon Ace 2, Camon Ace 2X, Camon12 Air, Spark Power

SPICE: Spice F311, Spice M5353

ITEL: A46

INFINIX: Hot 8, S5 Lite , S5, Note 4, Smart 2, Note 5, S4, Smart 3, Hot 7

Mobiistar: C1, C1 Lite, C1 Shine, C2, E1 Selfie, X1 Notch

CoolPad: Cool 3, Cool 5, Note 5, Mega 5C, Note 5 Lite

Gionee: F205 Pro, F103 Pro

Asus: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Micromax: Infinity N12, N11, B5

Xolo: XOLO ZX

Panasonic: P100, Eluguray 700, P95, P85 NXT