Airtel starts testing 4G VoLTE services in Delhi, Rajasthan

Airtel is currently letting users test the beta version of its VoLTE services in Delhi and Rajasthan. The commercial launch is expected to take place in a few weeks.

An Airtel spokesperson has confirmed the testing of VoLTE services in Delhi. The company has also started sending SMSes to select customers in Delhi asking them to activate the trial service. Alternatively, you can visit Airtel’s website and start testing the services.

How to enroll into Airtel VoLTE beta programme

Firstly, you would require a smartphone that supports 4G. This link will take you to Airtel’s VoLTE page which lists out the compatible smartphone brands and models. Some of the eligible smartphone brands include Apple, Samsung, Honor, Xiaomi, and Vivo.

Your 4G-eligible smartphone should also be updated to the latest OS version available.

You need an active Airtel SIM for this beta testing, and if you don’t have one you can always opt to register for it.

You can also check if your Airtel number is eligible for VoLTE services by tapping on this link. Since this service is in beta every user will not be able to test it.

Once you’re done following all these steps, turn on VoLTE switch on your smartphone which is available under the Settings menu.

Airtel is also offering 30GB of free data to all its VoLTE beta testers. Upon activating the network, users will get the first 10GB of data. You will get the next 10GB after using the service for four weeks and sending a feedback. The last 10GB of data will be activated after eight weeks of usage and providing feedback on the same.

Airtel’s 4G VoLTE services in beta are also available in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.