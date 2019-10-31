Airtel takes on Reliance Jio Fiber with updated Xstream Fibre plans: Check price, data

tech

Following the launch of Reliance Jio Fiber, Airtel is stepping up its broadband game. After having launched Xstream platform, Airtel has now revised its broadband plans in India. The revised broadband plans offer more data and faster speed.

Airtel is offering unlimited data at additional Rs 299 per month. The data bonus can be clubbed with Base, Entertainment and Premium broadband plans. As part of a special benefit, Airtel Stream Fibre customers can purchase the Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid STB at a special price of Rs 2,249 only.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the new data plans.

Airtel Fiber Base

Airtel is now offering 150GB data with its Base plan. The data speeds have been increased up to 100Mbps. The price has remained unchanged at Rs 799. Apart from more data and faster speed, users get unlimited local and STD calls. The Base plan also supports Airtel Xstream benefits.

Earlier, Airtel subscribers got 100GB data per month with up to 40Mbps speeds.

Airtel Fiber Entertainment

Airtel has revised the Entertainment plan to offer 300 GB of monthly data at up to 200Mbps speeds. Along with unlimited local and STD calls, users get Airtel Thanks benefit, access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream. The price has been revised to Rs 999 per month.

The older plan, priced at Rs 1,099, offered 300GB data but at up to 100Mbps speeds.

Revised Airtel broadband plans ( Airtel/Screenshot )

Airtel Fiber Premium

Airtel’s Premium broadband plan offers 500GB monthly data with up to 300Mbps speeds. Users get unlimited local and STD calls, Airtel Thanks benefit, access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream. The plan is available for Rs 1,499 per month.

The same plan was earlier available for Rs 1,599 and offered 600GB data at up to 300Mbps speeds.

Airtel Fiber VIP

Airtel hasn’t made any change to its only 1Gbps plan, which is available for Rs 3,999 monthly rental. Users get unlimited internet, up to 1Gbps data speeds and unlimited local and STD calls. The plan also comes bundled with Airtel Thanks benefit, access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream.

Reliance Jio Fiber

Reliance Jio offers six tiers of broadband plans. Priced at Rs 699, the base plan offers 100GB and 50GB extra data, and 100Mbps data speeds. Reliance Jio’s Silver plan is priced at Rs 849. Users get 200GB and 200GB extra data at 100Mbps speeds. The Gold plan, priced at Rs 1,299, offers 250Mbps speed, and 500GB and 250GB extra data.

Reliance Jio Fiber’s Diamond plan is available for Rs 2,499. The plan offers 1250GB and 250GB extra data, and 500Mbps of speed. The Platinum plan is available for Rs 3,999 and offers 2,500GB data at 1Gbps of speed. Airtel’s most expensive plan, Titanium, is available for Rs 8,499. Under this plan users get 5,000GB data at 1Gbps speed.

Just like Airtel, Reliance Jio also bundles OTT apps and other complimentary services with its broadband plans.

