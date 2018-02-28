Airtel to deploy Nokia’s predictive machine learning solution

Telecom services provider Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced it is collaborating with Nokia to deploy the latter’s hybrid self organising networks (SON) solution to improve its operational efficiency and service quality.

The solution uses predictive Machine Learning (ML) and interworks with analytics platforms, enabling the operator to take proactive action to optimise network utilisation and improve user experience.

“Our collaboration with Nokia in taking SON to the next level by integrating it with other data sources and ML capabilities, enables us to proactively address network performance dips and outages even before a customer experiences them,” Abhay Savargaonkar, Director-Networks (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Nokia’s SON solution comprises Nokia EdenNet SON software integrated with Airtel’s multi-vendor radio network fabric, improves network performance by automatically identifying and resolving network issues and managing network capacity in real-time.

“We are confident that our proven expertise will enable Airtel to manage complex multi-technology networks by automatically minimising the risk of human error,” said Sanjay Malik, Head of India Market, Nokia.