Airtel to hike mobile calling, data tariffs from Dec 3: Check revised prices here

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 17:00 IST

After Vodafone-Idea, Airtel on Sunday announced revised mobile calling and data tariffs for its subscribers. The revised prices will come into effect from December 3, 2019.

Airtel’s new revised plans represent hike in tariff between 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day. “Our new mobile plans offer tremendous value to our customers and are backed by a superior network experience on Airtel’s nationwide 4G network. Airtel will continue to make large investments in emerging technologies and digital platforms to deliver world-class experiences to our customers,” Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel in a release.

Revised mobile tariffs for Airtel’s leading Prepaid Packs ( Airtel )

The announcement comes shortly after Vodafone-Idea announced raising mobile calling and data charges from December 3. According to a PTI report, the new plans are costlier by up to 42% compared to the older plans.

“Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India’s leading telecom service provider, today announced new tariffs/plans for its prepaid products and services. New plans will be available across India starting 00:00 hours of 3 December 2019,” the company said in a statement.

Reliance Jio is also expected to announce revised tariffs for its mobile subscribers soon. The company has already confirmed the move. “Like other operators, we will also work with the government and comply with the regulatory regime to strengthen the industry to benefit Indian consumers and take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in next few weeks in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments,” it said in a statement last month.