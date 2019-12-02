Airtel to raise mobile tariffs from December 3: Check old price vs new price

tech

Airtel on Sunday announced it will increase mobile tariffs for all users starting December 3, 2019. The telecom company says the revised tariffs represent a hike in the range of 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day. The tariffs also feature fair usage policy on unlimited calling from Airtel to other networks. Post FUP, calls will be charged at 6 paise per minute. Here’s a complete breakdown of Airtel’s revised tariffs.

Under Rs 200 plans

First up is the old Rs 19 pack which offered unlimited calling and 150MB data with a validity of two days. The price and validity of this pack hasn’t changed and Airtel has added 100 SMS under the revised plan.

The old Rs 35 plan which offered Rs 26.66 talktime and 100MB data for 28 days will now cost Rs 49. Airtel has increased talktime to Rs 38.52.

The Rs 65 plan which offered Rs 130 talktime and 200MB data for 28 days will now cost Rs 79. The revised plan gives Rs 63.95 talktime and 200MB data.

The Rs 129 monthly plan which features unlimited calling, 300SMS, and 2GB data now costs Rs 148 with the same calling and data benefits. Added benefits include Airtel Xstream, Wynk, and Hello Tunes.

The Rs 169 monthly plan with unlimited calling, 100SMS per day, 1GB per day data gets expensive to Rs 248. Added benefits include higher 1.5GB data per day and Airtel Xstream Premium access, Wynk music, hello tunes, and anti-virus mobile protection.

The Rs 199 with unlimited calling, 100SMS per day, 1.5GB per day data will now cost Rs 248. Additional benefits include Airtel Xstream Premium access, Wynk music, hello tunes, and anti-virus mobile protection.

Under Rs 500 plans

The popular Rs 249 monthly plan will now cost Rs 298. The revised plan will offer the same features which are unlimited calling, 100SMS per day and 2GB per day data. Airtel is bundling Airtel Xstream Premium access, Wynk music, hello tunes, and anti-virus mobile protection.

The Rs 448 plan with 82 days of validity will now cost Rs 698. The revised plan will now give 84 days of validity and with the same calling and data benefits - unlimited calling, 100SMS per day and 1.5GB per day data. Airtel is also bundling the above-mentioned content services.

The Rs 499 plan with 82 days of validity will now be available for Rs 698 with the same calling and data benefits - unlimited calling, 100SMS per day and 2GB per day data. The validity has increased to 84 days and now comes with the content bundle.

Premium packs

The older Rs 998 plan (336 days validity) has been revised to Rs 1,498. While the older plan offered unlimited calling, 3,600SMS, and 12GB data, the revised one gives unlimited calling, 3,600SMS, and 24GB data. The plan comes with Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Hello Tunes benefits.

The Rs 1,699 (365 days validity) will now cost Rs 2,398 with no change in features unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5 GB data per day. Airtel Xstream Premium access, Wynk music, hello tunes, and anti-virus mobile protection services are added.