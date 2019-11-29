e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Airtel to roll out VoWi-Fi calling service in India next month; here’s how it works

Airtel plans to launch its VoWi-Fi calling service in India next month. The telco is already testing this service with phones like Galaxy Note 10+ eligible for it.

tech Updated: Nov 29, 2019 13:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Airtel to roll out its VoWi-Fi service soon.
Airtel to roll out its VoWi-Fi service soon.(REUTERS)
         

Airtel is currently testing Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) calling in multiple locations across India. This essentially means that with this service users will be able to make calls using their Wi-Fi connection even cellular network is not available.

According to a report by ET Telecom, Airtel has completed its beta trials of VoWi-Fi calling with its employees and select customers as well. The report also states that Airtel will officially roll out VoWiFi calling service in December. Airtel sources have confirmed that it is testing VoWi-Fi calling in multiple locations and the service will be available soon. It isn’t confirmed though if Airtel will make this service available across India or it will be limited to select cities.

Airtel’s VoWi-Fi calling service is currently available for select flagship devices like Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Times Now reported. Reliance Jio is also reportedly offering this VoWi-Fi service for the iPhone 11 Pro. As for users who own any of these devices with an Airtel or Jio connection can try out the service.

How to use VoWi-Fi service

Firstly, users have to turn on VoWi-Fi from the call settings menu on their phones. This feature will be available under the name ‘Wi-Fi Calling’. Once this is turned on, Wi-Fi calling will be activated when there is low cellular connectivity or no reception at all. Similar to 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi calling will be activated whenever available and applicable. Do not that there has to be an active Wi-Fi connection for this service to work.

VoWi-Fi calling is similar to how WhatsApp, FaceTime and Messenger call work. VoWi-Fi calling would work the same way too but this service will be built-in and doesn’t require an additional app. There will be no additional charges either on making VoWi-Fi calls.

tags
top news
‘Am not a terrorist’, says Pragya Thakur apology on Godse row, attacks Rahul
‘Am not a terrorist’, says Pragya Thakur apology on Godse row, attacks Rahul
In call for central support, Shiv Sena’s ‘not slave to Gods of Delhi’ barb
In call for central support, Shiv Sena’s ‘not slave to Gods of Delhi’ barb
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar
Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar
Indian company offers ‘sleep internship’, promises to pay Rs 1 lakh
Indian company offers ‘sleep internship’, promises to pay Rs 1 lakh
World-renowned US rock climber falls to death in Mexico
World-renowned US rock climber falls to death in Mexico
Hope he hasn’t poked the bear: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith
Hope he hasn’t poked the bear: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
trending topics
Maharashtra govtHTLS 2019Karan PatelDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13AWACS aircraft

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech