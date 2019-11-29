Airtel to roll out VoWi-Fi calling service in India next month; here’s how it works

tech

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 13:36 IST

Airtel is currently testing Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) calling in multiple locations across India. This essentially means that with this service users will be able to make calls using their Wi-Fi connection even cellular network is not available.

According to a report by ET Telecom, Airtel has completed its beta trials of VoWi-Fi calling with its employees and select customers as well. The report also states that Airtel will officially roll out VoWiFi calling service in December. Airtel sources have confirmed that it is testing VoWi-Fi calling in multiple locations and the service will be available soon. It isn’t confirmed though if Airtel will make this service available across India or it will be limited to select cities.

Airtel’s VoWi-Fi calling service is currently available for select flagship devices like Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Times Now reported. Reliance Jio is also reportedly offering this VoWi-Fi service for the iPhone 11 Pro. As for users who own any of these devices with an Airtel or Jio connection can try out the service.

How to use VoWi-Fi service

Firstly, users have to turn on VoWi-Fi from the call settings menu on their phones. This feature will be available under the name ‘Wi-Fi Calling’. Once this is turned on, Wi-Fi calling will be activated when there is low cellular connectivity or no reception at all. Similar to 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi calling will be activated whenever available and applicable. Do not that there has to be an active Wi-Fi connection for this service to work.

VoWi-Fi calling is similar to how WhatsApp, FaceTime and Messenger call work. VoWi-Fi calling would work the same way too but this service will be built-in and doesn’t require an additional app. There will be no additional charges either on making VoWi-Fi calls.