Airtel Trucealler ID for feature phones gets over 1 million subscribers

Popular communication app Truecaller and Telecom services provider Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that the “Airtel Truecaller ID” service now has over one million paying subscribers across India.

Commenting on the landmark achievement, Arun Krishnan, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Truecaller said, “With the Airtel Truecaller ID service, we opened data-centric inroads to offline users, who gave us an extremely positive response by subscribing to Truecaller in its flash message form. We hope to further empower these feature phone users in India and safeguard them from spam calls and making sure there are no unknown calls.”

In less than a year, Truecaller has been able to penetrate the feature phone market in India with its “Airtel Truecaller ID” service and reached over one million paid subscribers, the company said in a statement.

The service is aimed at bridging the digital divide between the urban and growing semi-urban and rural markets in India.

All feature phone users in India using Airtel can subscribe to this service. Airtel Truecaller ID identifies unknown numbers on feature phones and alerts users through a Flash SMS before the call reaches the device.