Airtel, Vodafone Idea hike mobile tariffs: Everything you need to know

Airtel and Vodafone Idea have officially increased mobile tariffs. Here’s everything you need to know about new mobile calling and data plans.

tech Updated: Dec 03, 2019
Hindustan Times
Revised mobile tariffs from Airtel and Vodafone Idea have come into effect on Tuesday. The telecom companies have already revealed hiked mobile tariff details for their subscribers. Reliance Jio is also going to hike mobile tariffs for its subscribers from December 6, 2019. Here’s everything you need to know about the revised mobile tariffs in India.

Airtel

Airtel says its revised mobile tariffs represent a hike in the range of 50 paise per day to Rs 2.85 per day. Airtel’s new tariffs also include fair usage policy on unlimited calling from its network to other networks. After FUP, Airtel subscribers will be charged at 6 paise per minute.

Airtel is compensating users with fresh bundles such as access to Airtel Xstream, Wynk and Hello Tunes. With Rs 169 and above plans, Airtel is bundling Airtel Xstream Premium access, Wynk Music, free Hello Tunes, and anti-virus mobile protection. Here’s the complete breakdown of Airtel’s revised mobile tariffs in India.

Revised Airtel tariffs
Revised Airtel tariffs ( Airtel )

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea’s revised plans are up to 40% more expensive than the older plans. Vodafone Idea has increased prices of all important plans including combo vouchers, unlimited packs with 28, 84, and 365 days of validity. Unlimited sachet pack price has also increased.

Revised Voda Idea calling, data plans
Revised Voda Idea calling, data plans ( Vodafone Idea )

Vodafone Idea is also charging 6 paise per minute on off-net calls after the free usage. “Balance calls are off-net. Off-net calls after the free usage in the plan would be charged at 6p/min. In case of customer purchasing Combo Voucher/STV, validity of voucher will prevail over Plan Voucher validity,” the company said in its release.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio said it will soon introduce new all-in-one plans with revised tariffs. Jio confirmed its plans will get costlier by up to 40%. The company, however, is going to increase benefits. Jio said it will offer up to 300% more benefits.

“While remaining committed to the ultimate interest of the consumer, Jio will take all necessary steps to help sustain the Indian telecommunications industry. Jio will continue to work with the Government on the consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs and looks forward to participation from all other stakeholders,” Reliance Jio said in a release.

