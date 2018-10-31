Airtel, Vodafone Idea to discontinue talktime recharge packs: Report

Airtel and Vodafone Idea could soon discontinue talktime recharge packs for prepaid users. This new move is suspected to be focused on popularising combo plans for Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

With the absence of talktime recharge packs, users will have no choice but to buy monthly combo plans. These plans come bundled with unlimited talktime, 3G/4G data and free SMS. First reported by Telecom Talk, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have been silently removing single recharge packs for talktime.

Vodafone Idea recently launched “New Combo Vouchers” starting at Rs 35 which offer voice, data and tariff.

“These vouchers ensure ease and simplicity combining all the benefits in one structure which earlier the consumer had to recharge with multiple constructs to enable these benefits. There are different voucher denominations for different consumer segments based on requirements. However the Rs.10 recharge top ups continue to exist offering talk time benefits to that the consumer can use the same in conjunction with the new combo vouchers,” Vodafone Idea said.

Talktime recharge packs on both networks range from Rs 20 to Rs 100 and more. At present, users have the option of choosing either Rs 10 or Rs 1,000 talktime plan, the report adds.

Airtel also introduced a new set of recharge plans dubbed ‘Smart Recharge’. The new recharge plans start at Rs 25 and offer combo plans with talktime, data and validity of 28 days.

These recharge plans are currently restricted to a few telecom circles. With the introduction of these plans, telcos are offering users combos at lower rates and with longer validity. This would additionally help avoid the clutter of multiple recharge plans available for prepaid users.

Postpaid plans are quite simple and easy with more flexibility. Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer postpaid plans with options to add either more data or talktime as per the user’s choice. Postpaid users can also add boosters for extra data and talktime to their plans whenever needed.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 16:25 IST