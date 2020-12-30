e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / Tech / Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Minimum monthly recharge plans compared

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Minimum monthly recharge plans compared

Airtel recently increased the price of its minimum monthly recharge plan by Rs 10. Here’s what Reliance Jio and Vodafone are offering to prepaid subscribers.

tech Updated: Dec 30, 2019 13:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A closer look at minimum monthly recharge plans Airtel, Vodafone, and Reliance Jio
A closer look at minimum monthly recharge plans Airtel, Vodafone, and Reliance Jio(REUTERS)
         

The three major telecom companies of India, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, offer a variety of monthly prepaid plans, catering to the different needs of the user.

Airtel network offers prepaid plans in four categories smart recharge, talktime, data and truly unlimited. Each category has plans depending on user’s priority. The cheapest plan that the brand offers is of Rs 10 in the talktime category and has no expiry date.

Reliance Jio, owned by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), also has many prepaid plans for its customers. The least expensive plan by Jio is available at Rs 10, which includes a talktime worth Rs 7.47 and complementary mobile data of 1 GB and no limited period of validity.

Vodafone has a huge spread of plans for its prepaid users in categories such as talktime, allrounder, unlimited among others. The least priced pack is Rs 10. The pack falls in talktime category wherein the user can make calls worth Rs 7.47. There is no expiry date of this plan.

Here’s a look at the minimum monthly plans that these three brands offer.

Airtel

Airtel recently increased the price of its minimum monthly recharge plan by Rs 10. The least expensive monthly plan, which is valid for a period of 28 days, is now available at a price of Rs 45 without internet, while a plan vaild for the same period with internet is priced at Rs 49.

The plan worth Rs 45 allows users to make local and STDs call at the price of 2.5 paisa per second, while a local and STD text messages can be sent at the cost Re 1 and Rs 1.5 respectively. The Rs 49 plan offers users a talktime of Rs 38.52 along with 100 MB data.

Reliance Jio

The cheapest plan that is available for Jio Phone users is for Rs 75 while for non-Jio phone users the plan available at minimum price is for Rs 98.

The Rs 75 plan for Jio phone users has 3 GB of mobile data, out of which one can utilize 0.1 GB data per day at high speed. After using the data limit for the day, the internet speed will decrease to 64Kbps. Along with this, the price of sending 50 text messages is also included in the pack.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Fiber: Here are the best 100Mbps monthly broadband plans

One can make unlimited calls to other Jio users and can talk for up to 500 minutes with non-Jio users. This pack has a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Rs 98 plan, which is the least expensive plan for non-Jio phone users, lets you consume 2 GB of mobile data, all of which can be used at high speed. A user can make unlimited voice calls and can send 300 text messages during the validity of the pack. Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps comes with this pack too.

Vodafone

The least expensive pack available for Vodafone users for a period of 28 days can be availed at a price of Rs 49. The plan gives a talktime worth Rs 38 and provides 100 MB of internet data.

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar, who tried to pull off a coup, is back as Dy Chief Minister
Ajit Pawar, who tried to pull off a coup, is back as Dy Chief Minister
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Here are WhatsApp’s five biggest updates that launched in 2019
Here are WhatsApp’s five biggest updates that launched in 2019
Couple in their 60s marries at Kerala old-age home, pics win hearts
Couple in their 60s marries at Kerala old-age home, pics win hearts
Slasher: Suzuki Swift Katana edition of hatchback to be unveiled in January
Slasher: Suzuki Swift Katana edition of hatchback to be unveiled in January
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech