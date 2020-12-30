Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Minimum monthly recharge plans compared

tech

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 13:17 IST

The three major telecom companies of India, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, offer a variety of monthly prepaid plans, catering to the different needs of the user.

Airtel network offers prepaid plans in four categories smart recharge, talktime, data and truly unlimited. Each category has plans depending on user’s priority. The cheapest plan that the brand offers is of Rs 10 in the talktime category and has no expiry date.

Reliance Jio, owned by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), also has many prepaid plans for its customers. The least expensive plan by Jio is available at Rs 10, which includes a talktime worth Rs 7.47 and complementary mobile data of 1 GB and no limited period of validity.

Vodafone has a huge spread of plans for its prepaid users in categories such as talktime, allrounder, unlimited among others. The least priced pack is Rs 10. The pack falls in talktime category wherein the user can make calls worth Rs 7.47. There is no expiry date of this plan.

Here’s a look at the minimum monthly plans that these three brands offer.

Airtel

Airtel recently increased the price of its minimum monthly recharge plan by Rs 10. The least expensive monthly plan, which is valid for a period of 28 days, is now available at a price of Rs 45 without internet, while a plan vaild for the same period with internet is priced at Rs 49.

The plan worth Rs 45 allows users to make local and STDs call at the price of 2.5 paisa per second, while a local and STD text messages can be sent at the cost Re 1 and Rs 1.5 respectively. The Rs 49 plan offers users a talktime of Rs 38.52 along with 100 MB data.

Reliance Jio

The cheapest plan that is available for Jio Phone users is for Rs 75 while for non-Jio phone users the plan available at minimum price is for Rs 98.

The Rs 75 plan for Jio phone users has 3 GB of mobile data, out of which one can utilize 0.1 GB data per day at high speed. After using the data limit for the day, the internet speed will decrease to 64Kbps. Along with this, the price of sending 50 text messages is also included in the pack.

One can make unlimited calls to other Jio users and can talk for up to 500 minutes with non-Jio users. This pack has a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Rs 98 plan, which is the least expensive plan for non-Jio phone users, lets you consume 2 GB of mobile data, all of which can be used at high speed. A user can make unlimited voice calls and can send 300 text messages during the validity of the pack. Complimentary subscription to Jio Apps comes with this pack too.

Vodafone

The least expensive pack available for Vodafone users for a period of 28 days can be availed at a price of Rs 49. The plan gives a talktime worth Rs 38 and provides 100 MB of internet data.