Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Top postpaid plans under Rs 1,000

There are quite a few options for consumers when it comes to plans offered by telecom operators under Rs 1,000 to their postpaid users. All the three major telcos -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India -- are battling it hard for a share of this pie. We take a look at a few of the postpaid plans.

Airtel

All Airtel postpaid plans allow users to make unlimited local and STD calls. They also offer users a 3-month Netflix subscription and a year of Amazon Prime subscription. In addition to that, the postpaid plans also offer users a complimentary subscription of Zee5 and Airtel Xstream.

-- The cheapest plan, which is worth Rs 499, offers users 75GB data with rollover facility.

-- The next plan available at Rs 749 per month allows users to consume 125GB data with rollover. It allows 2 family add ons, out of which one can be regular while the other one can be a data add-on.

-- The Rs 999 per month plan offers 150GB data with rollover facility. It lets one include 4 family add ons, out of which one can be data add on and the rest can be regular.

Vodafone

Vodafone offers three plans for single users. These plans offer 100 text messages, 200GB rollover data along with subscription of Vodafone Play and Zee5 worth Rs 499 and Rs 999 respectively.

-- The monthly plan available for Rs 399 offers 40GB data and it includes complimentary mobile insurance worth Rs 999.

-- Another plan, which is available for Rs 499, lets users utilise 75GB data. It also offers a complimentary mobile insurance worth Rs 999 and a one-year Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 for free.

-- The most expensive postpaid plan in this category is worth Rs 649. It offers 90GB data along with free iPhone Forever service worth Rs 10,000 and a one-year Amazon Prime subscription.

Reliance Jio

Jio has just one main plan for its postpaid users. The plan, priced at Rs 199, offers 25GB data and unlimited on-net calls. It also offers 100 SMSs per day along with a complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

In addition to that it also offers an ISD pack at a price of Rs 501. This plan is valid for 28 days and offers Rs 551 of ISD talktime.