Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Top prepaid plans under Rs 1,000

Major telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea increased prices of their prepaid plans last month. The revised plans are now available to all prepaid users creating confusion among subscribers.

Airtel brought out two new plans with varied benefits a few days back while Jio brought down the prices of its data plans on Sunday. Amid all the confusion related to revised tariffs, here are a few of the plans subscribers can choose from below Rs 1,000.

Vodafone

The prepaid plans with internet are available in two categories -- all rounder and unlimited.

-- The Rs 39 plan in all-rounder category comes with a validity of 14 days and it offers 100MB data and talktime worth Rs 30.

-- The Rs 49 all-rounder plan comes with a validity of 28 days and it provides 100MB data and Rs 38 talktime.

-- The Rs 79 all-rounder plan also comes with a validity of 28 days but it offers 200MB data and a talktime of Rs 64.

All all-rounder plans come with Zee5 subscription.

-- The plans in the unlimited category start with Rs 19, which is valid for 2 days and it offers up to 150MB data.

-- Another plan, which is available for Rs 149, offers 2GB data and includes 300 national and local SMSs. It is valid for 28 days.

-- The Plan available for Rs 299 is valid for a period of 28 days and it offers 2GB data per day with 100 local and national SMSs.

-- Similarly, plan for Rs 449 comes with a validity of 56 days and it offers 2GB data per day with 100 SMSs per day.

Vodafone offers three plans under its unlimited plans category that come with a validity of 84 days.

-- The cheapest plan for 84 days is priced at Rs 379 and it offers 6GB data and 1,000 messages.

-- The other two plans are available at Rs 599 and Rs 699. The Rs 599 plan allows consumption of 1.5GB data per day with 100 text messages, while the Rs 699 plan gives 2GB data per day along with 100 messages.

Airtel

Airtel offers plans under four categories namely smart recharge, talktime, data and truly unlimited. Plans offered in the talktime category have no expiry date and can be utilised till the time there is money in the Airtel account.

Plans under smart recharge category are available at Rs 45, Rs 49 and Rs 79 for a period of 28 days. Plan worth Rs 45 offers no internet data.

-- The plan available for Rs 49 provides 100MB data with a talktime worth Rs 38.52 and the Rs 79 plan offers users 200MB data with a talktime of Rs 64.

There are two plans that are available in the data category -- Rs 48 and Rs 98. Both these plans are valid for 28 days and offer 3GB and 6GB of internet data, respectively.

The truly unlimited plan for a month can be purchased at a price of Rs 149, Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 298, Rs 349 and Rs 398. These plans allow users to make unlimited calls. All plans in this category provide a subscription of Airtel XStream app, which has more than 370 live TV channels, more than 10,000 movies and TV shows, and unlimited music downloads for free Wynk Music App.

-- The plan worth Rs 19 is valid for 2 days and it offers 200MB data.

-- The Rs 149 plan offers 300 text messages and 2GB data.

-- The Rs 219 plan offers 1GB data per day with 100 SMSs per day.

-- The Rs 249 plan, on the other hand, lets users send 100 text messages a day and use up to 1.5GB data per day.

-- The Rs 279 plan offers 1.5GB data and 100 text messages in a day. It also provides Life Insurance worth Rs 4 lakh.

-- The Rs 298 plans gives 2GB data and 100 text messages per day.

-- The Rs 349 plan offers 2GB per day and 100 messages. It also offers a one-month subscription of Amazon Prime Video.

-- Similarly, the Rs 398 plan lets one consume 3GB data per day and send 100 text messages a day.

There are also plans that come with a validity of 56 days and 84 days. The plans that come with a validity of 56 days are priced at Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 558, while the ones valid for 84 days cost Rs 598 and Rs 698.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio offers a number of plans that are suitable for everyone -- those who want to go easy on the pocket and those who are looking for more.

-- The cheapest plan available is for Rs 98 for a period of 28 days and offers 2GB data and 300 SMSs. It also offers a complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

-- Another plan for budget users is worth Rs 149. It comes with a validity of 24 days and it offers 24GB data with 100 SMS per day. Users can consume up to 1GB data per day after which the speed will be reduced to 64Kbps. This plans also offers unlimited Jio to Jio calls while Jio to non-Jio calls are limited at 300 minutes.

There are 5 plans available that are valid for 28 days. These plans are worth Rs 98, Rs 129, Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 349.

-- The Rs 129 plan offers 2GB data, 300 messages and allows users make unlimited Jio to Jio calls and talk for 1,000 minutes from Jio to non-Jio network.

-- The pack worth Rs 199 offers 42GB data at 1.5GB data per day. The pack also offers 100 text messages per day and along with 1,000 FUP minutes from Jio to other networks.

-- The Rs 249 pack includes 56GB data at 2 GB per day along with 100 text messages per day, unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 1,000 FUP minutes from Jio to other networks.

-- The Rs 349 plan, which offers a total of 84 GB data, lets users consume 3 GB data per day. It also offers 100 text messages, unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 1,000 minutes for talking from Jio to non-Jio networks.

There are two plans available for a period of 56 days, they are priced at Rs 399 and Rs 444.

-- The Rs 399 plan includes 84GB data out of which 1.5GB data can be consumed in a day. It also offers 100 messages, unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 2,000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio talking.

-- The Rs 444 plan offers 112GB data, of which 2GB can be consumed per day. This plan also offers 100 text messages per day and unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 2,000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio talking.

The company offers three plans that are valid for 84 days.

-- The Rs 329 plan offers a total of 6GB data, 1000 text messages and unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 3,000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio talking.

-- The Rs 555 plan offers 126GB data, of which 1.5GB can be used every day. It includes 100 messages, Jio to Jio calls and 3,000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio talking.

-- The Rs 599 plan lets users utilise up to 168GB of data of which 2GB data can be used at daily along. This plan also offers 100 text messages per day along with unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 3,000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio talking.