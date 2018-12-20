Airtel vs Vodafone: Rs 169 plans with 1GB daily data, 28 days validity compared

Airtel has quietly introduced a new plan under which it is offering unlimited calls and 1GB daily data. The new plan is available for Airtel pre-paid customers for Rs 169.

Airtel’s latest Rs 169 plan comes with unlimited national calls, 100 national SMS per day and, 1GB of 4G data per day. The plan is valid till 28 days. You can subscribe to the new plan via the company’s official recharge store and mobile app.

Vodafone’s Rs 169 plan

Vodafone last week introduced a similar Rs 169 plan offering unlimited local and STD calls. The plan also includes 1GB of mobile data per day and 100 text messages per day. Vodafone, however, has a cap on unlimited calling up to 250 minutes per day. The plan is also valid for 28 days. ALSO READ: Reliance Jio offers discount on Rs 399 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan

Reliance Jio is currently offering Rs 149 plan under which subscribers get 1.5GB data per day and unlimited voice calling. Valid for 28 days, Jio is also offering 100 SMS per day along with complimentary access to Jio apps like JioMusic and JioCinema. ALSO READ: Vodafone revises Rs 399, Rs 399 postpaid plans

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 15:08 IST