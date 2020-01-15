Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio: Top plans that offer 2GB data per day

tech

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 14:47 IST

The three major telecom companies in India -- Airtel, Vodafone and Jio -- offer a variety of plans that provide 2 GB data per day. We’ve listed them all for you, take your pick.

Airtel has four plans that provide 2 GB data per day. The least expensive one is priced at Rs 298 and is valid for 28 days, while the most expensive plan costs Rs 698 with for 84 days’ validity.

All Airtel plans offering 2GB data per day fall in the Truly Unlimited category. Other plans providing the same amount of data can be availed at Rs 349 for 28 days and Rs 449 for 56 days.

Vodafone Idea has three plans that allow users to consume 2 GB data per day. The plans are available for Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 and can be utilized within a period of 28, 56 and 84 days, respectively. All three plans fall in the unlimited category.

Reliance Jio too has three plans where users can utilise up to 2 GB data per day. The plans are priced at Rs 249, Rs 444 and Rs 599 are valid for 28, 56 and 84 days respectively.

Take a look at the best plan that each of the three brands offer with 2 GB data per day:

1. Airtel’s Truly Unlimited plan is available for Rs 449 and valid for 56 days. Those availing this plan can not only consume 2 GB data per day, but also make unlimited telephone calls and send up to 100 text messages per day.

Users will also get a free 4-week course in Shaw Academy, unlimited free music downloads from Wynk Music app, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag and Airtel Xstream App Premium.

2. Vodafone’s unlimited category plan that can be purchased for Rs 449 offers 2 GB data per day. The plan, which is valid for a period of 56 days, offers unlimited telephone calls, 100 text messages per day along with subscriptions of Vodafone Play worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 worth Rs 999.

3. Jio’s Rs 444 plan is valid for 56 days and offers a total of 112 GB data. Out of this 112 GB, 2 GB per day can be utilized at high speed after which the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps.

Apart from this, one can send up to 100 text messages per day and make unlimited Jio to Jio calls and can speak to non-Jio users for 2,000 minutes without any extra charge. The consumers planning to buy this app will also get a complimentary subscription of Jio apps.