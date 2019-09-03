Airtel Xstream: All you need to know about the latest Reliance Jio Fiber, Jio DTH rival

tech

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:50 IST

With Reliance Jio Fiber commercial launch just a few days away, rival Airtel is stepping up its game with a new ‘converged platform’ called Airtel Xstream. The new content-driven platform aims to bring all sorts of content including Live TV channels and OTT apps under one roof. The new platform is also backed by new hardware – Airtel Xstream Stick and Airtel Xstream Box.

Airtel Xstream

Airtel Xstream is essentially a rebranded version of the company’s old Airtel TV application. Also available on the web, Airtel Xstream (premium) is bundled with Airtel Thanks programme. The platform offers Live TV channels including HD, TV shows, movies, and news. Under the premium section you get access to content from Hooq, popular English TV shows, Bollywood and more. Users can also Airtel TV Premium with Airtel Digital TV.

Airtel Xstream Stick

Airtel Xstream stick is quite similar to Amazon’s Fire TV stick dongle. The stick runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and is powered by a 1.6GHz processor. The dongle comes with a voice-enabled remote control with Bluetooth 4.2 support. The stick gives you access to movies and shows from OTT partners like ZEE5, Hooq, Hoi Choi, Eros Now, HungamaPlay, ShemarooMe, Ultra and Curiosity Stream. You can also download and run apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Airtel Xstream stick is priced at Rs 3,999. The company is offering complimentary access to Airtel Thanks Platinum and Gold customers on the new stick. Other Airtel customers are eligible of free access to premium content for the first month and will need to subscribe Rs 999 annual plan to continue with the catalogue. The dongle is available online via Flipkart and is available offline through Airtel retail stores, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Airtel Xstream DTH box launched ( Airtel )

Airtel Xstream Box

The revamped set-top-box from Airtel comes with 4K support. It runs on Android Pie and has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Airtel said it will add more smart features to the set-top-box in the future. The DTH box brings live TV channels via Airtel Xstream app and top OTT apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Airtel Xstream DTH box is priced at Rs 3,999. Users will get one year complimentary subscription worth Rs 999 to all Xstream apps. Airtel is also throwing in a free one month subscription to a HD DTH pack. If you already are an Airtel Digital TV customer, you can upgrade to the new DTH box at Rs 2,249. The box can be purchased online via Flipkart and Amazon India.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 13:49 IST