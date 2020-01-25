Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini at Rs 1,699, here’s how it works

tech

Airtel has a new offer for Xstream users who can get the Google Nest Mini smart speaker at a discounted price of Rs 1,699. Airtel is also offering the Xstream box at a discounted price of Rs 2,249 for Airtel Thanks users.

First spotted by Telecom Talk, the Google Nest Mini offer is applicable only to new customers who activate the Airtel Xstream box between January 8 and January 31. These customers will then get a coupon code for the discount of Rs 2,800 on the Google Nest Mini. This coupon code will be sent to the user via SMS within seven days of the Airtel Xstream activation. Also, this coupon will be valid only till February 29, 2020.

Google Nest Mini is the upgraded version of the Google Home Mini. It is priced at Rs 4,499 and comes in two colour variants of ‘Chalk’ and ‘Charcoal’.

Coming to the second offer, Airtel Thanks customers can get the Airtel Xstream box at a discounted price of Rs 2,249. This offer is however limited to select cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Meerut. Airtel Thanks customers are categorized into different tiers based on their recharge/subscription plans. But this offer is applicable to any Airtel Thanks customer irrespective of the tier.

The Airtel Xstream box originally retails for Rs 3,999. It was launched in India last September as a revamped set-top-box with Android Pie, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Airtel Xstream box supports DTH channels and OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as well.