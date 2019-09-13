Airtel Xstream Fiber: 5 Things to know about the latest Reliance Jio Fiber rival

tech

Reliance Jio Fiber commercially launched in India earlier this month. Reliance Jio Fiber is going to compete with a slew of incumbent broadband players including BSNL, ACT Fibernet, Spectra and Airtel among others. Following the Jio Fiber data plans announcement, competitors are upgrading their existing offers with more data and better bundles. Airtel is also stepping up its game with a new Airtel Xstream Fiber plan.

What is Airtel Xstream Fiber plan?

Airtel earlier this month introduced a new converged Xstream platform with a new streaming stick, DTH set-top-box and mobile/web app. Xstream Fiber is an extension to Airtel’s existing V-Fiber plans. The first data plan announced as Xstream Fiber is listed as “Ultra” on the company’s official websites along VIP, Premium, Entertainment and Basic categories.

What is the data speed?

Airtel Xstream Fiber has debuted with 1Gbps data speed. It is also the company’s first broadband plan with the data speed. It competes with Reliance Jio Fiber’s Platinum and Titanium data plans which also offer up to 1Gbps data speed.

How much monthly data you get?

Airtel Xtream Fiber offers an ‘unlimited’ data to users. According to Airtel’s terms and conditions, unlimited broadband plan refers to a monthly pack of 3,333 GB data. While users continue to get the data access, the company throttles the speed to 1Mbps as per Fair Usage policy. Unlike other V-Fiber plans, users don’t get any bonus data with this plan. Jio Fiber’s Platinum and Titanium data plans offer 2,500GB and 5,000GB data respectively.

How much does it cost?

Airtel Xstream Fiber is available for Rs 3,999 per month. The company is currently offering only one 1Gbps broadband plan to users. Jio Fiber’s Platinum and Titanium broadband plans are priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499 respectively.

What are bundled offers?

Airtel Xstream Fiber 1Gbps plan is bundled unlimited local and STD calls. You also have free access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, ZEE5 Premium and Airtel Xstream for a limited time. This Xstream Fiber plan is also eligible for Airtel’s Thanks benefits.

Reliance Jio Fiber’s 1Gbps plans also offer free voice calls, TV video calling/conferencing, and zero-latency gaming. The company is also going to offer First-Day-First-Show scheme with this offer. Users will also have access to popular OTT apps.

