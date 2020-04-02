Airtel Xstream Fibre to launch in 25 more cities, subscription plans start at Rs 599

tech

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:28 IST

Airtel plans to expand its revamped broadband service, Xstream Fibre to 25 more cities later this year. Airtel launched Xstream Fibre last October with broadband speeds up to 1 Gbps, and in select cities only.

First spotted by Telecom Talk, Airtel Xstream Fibre’s website has been updated with the list of cities the broadband service is launching in. Some of these cities are namely Ajmer, Aligarh, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Dharamshala, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Hosur, Jagadhari, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Kakinada, Kolhapur, Kota, Mathura and Mirzapur.

Airtel has also mentioned the launch timelines for some cities like Hosur where it will be available in 30 days. As for cities like Aligarh, Airtel Xstream will launch in 59 days. The subscription plans in these new cities will also be different from the existing ones. Airtel Xstream basic plan will start at Rs 599 which will come with 16 Mbps speed, 100GB data, unlimited local and STD calls, and access to Airtel Xstream content.

Airtel Xstream will also be offered in more subscription plans like the entertainment plan priced at Rs 799 which comes with 40 Mbps speed, unlimited data and calls. There’s the premium Airtel Xstream plan priced at Rs 1,099 offering the same but at 100 Mbps. Under the VIP plan, Airtel Xtsream users will get up to 300 Mbps speeds and 600GB data.

The new Airtel Xstream plans are slightly different from what the telco offers right now. For example, its basic plan is actually priced at Rs 799 and comes with benefits like 150GB and 100 Mbps speed. The entertainment and premium Airtel Xstream plans are available at Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 respectively.