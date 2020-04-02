e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Airtel Xstream Fibre to launch in 25 more cities, subscription plans start at Rs 599

Airtel Xstream Fibre to launch in 25 more cities, subscription plans start at Rs 599

Airtel Xstream Fibre will soon be available in 25 more cities starting from around May 1.

tech Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Airtel Xstream Fibre broadband service launched last October. It will be available in 25 more cities this year.
Airtel Xstream Fibre broadband service launched last October. It will be available in 25 more cities this year.(Airtel)
         

Airtel plans to expand its revamped broadband service, Xstream Fibre to 25 more cities later this year. Airtel launched Xstream Fibre last October with broadband speeds up to 1 Gbps, and in select cities only.

First spotted by Telecom Talk, Airtel Xstream Fibre’s website has been updated with the list of cities the broadband service is launching in. Some of these cities are namely Ajmer, Aligarh, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Dharamshala, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Hosur, Jagadhari, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Kakinada, Kolhapur, Kota, Mathura and Mirzapur.

Airtel has also mentioned the launch timelines for some cities like Hosur where it will be available in 30 days. As for cities like Aligarh, Airtel Xstream will launch in 59 days. The subscription plans in these new cities will also be different from the existing ones. Airtel Xstream basic plan will start at Rs 599 which will come with 16 Mbps speed, 100GB data, unlimited local and STD calls, and access to Airtel Xstream content.

Airtel Xstream will also be offered in more subscription plans like the entertainment plan priced at Rs 799 which comes with 40 Mbps speed, unlimited data and calls. There’s the premium Airtel Xstream plan priced at Rs 1,099 offering the same but at 100 Mbps. Under the VIP plan, Airtel Xtsream users will get up to 300 Mbps speeds and 600GB data.

The new Airtel Xstream plans are slightly different from what the telco offers right now. For example, its basic plan is actually priced at Rs 799 and comes with benefits like 150GB and 100 Mbps speed. The entertainment and premium Airtel Xstream plans are available at Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 respectively.

top news
PM, in video call with CMs, bats for staggered relaxations after lockdown ends
PM, in video call with CMs, bats for staggered relaxations after lockdown ends
Tabligi Jamaat chief, in hiding, reveals in audio message he is quarantined
Tabligi Jamaat chief, in hiding, reveals in audio message he is quarantined
Covid-19 Updates: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu returns to self isolation
Covid-19 Updates: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu returns to self isolation
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
Covid-19 app, chatbot launched for people in Bihar
Covid-19 app, chatbot launched for people in Bihar
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
Seven-seat Hyundai Creta’s rear section spied for the first time
Seven-seat Hyundai Creta’s rear section spied for the first time
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech