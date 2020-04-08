Airtel Xstream has unlocked its entire kids content catalogue for all users

tech

If you are a parent looking to keep your kids engaged while you are trying to work from home, Airtel has a solution for you. Bharti Airtel has made its entire kids library on Airtel Xstream free for all Airtel Thanks customers.

Airtel Xstream has a whole range of content covering education and entertainment including TV shows, short films, movies, cartoons, documentaries, musicals etc.

Airtel Thanks customers can access Airtel Xstream on smartphones by downloading the Airtel Xstream app from Google Play and Apple app store, and on TV via the Airtel Xstream Hybrid STB. For the PC, it can be accessed through www.airtelxstream.in.

Some of the popular offerings for kids on Airtel Xstream includes Bal Ganesh, Leapfrog: Amazing Amusement Alphabet Park, Toonpur ka Superhero, Aladdin, Tales of Akbar-Birbal, The Lego Batman Movie.

Airtel Xstream basic plans start at Rs 599 and come with 16 Mbps speed, 100GB data, unlimited local and STD calls and access to Airtel Xstream content.

Airtel Xstream also offers more subscription plans like the entertainment plan priced at Rs 799 which comes with 40 Mbps speed, unlimited data and calls. There’s the premium Airtel Xstream plan priced at Rs 1,099 offering the same but at 100 Mbps. Under the VIP plan, Airtel Xtsream users will get up to 300 Mbps speeds and 600GB data.