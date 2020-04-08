e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Airtel Xstream has unlocked its entire kids content catalogue for all users

Airtel Xstream has unlocked its entire kids content catalogue for all users

The entire library is now free for all Airtel Thanks customers

tech Updated: Apr 08, 2020 17:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
If you are a parent looking to keep your kids engaged while you are trying to work from home, Airtel has a solution for you. Bharti Airtel has made its entire kids library on Airtel Xstream free for all Airtel Thanks customers.
If you are a parent looking to keep your kids engaged while you are trying to work from home, Airtel has a solution for you. Bharti Airtel has made its entire kids library on Airtel Xstream free for all Airtel Thanks customers. (Airtel Xstream )
         

If you are a parent looking to keep your kids engaged while you are trying to work from home, Airtel has a solution for you. Bharti Airtel has made its entire kids library on Airtel Xstream free for all Airtel Thanks customers.

Airtel Xstream has a whole range of content covering education and entertainment including TV shows, short films, movies, cartoons, documentaries, musicals etc.

Airtel Thanks customers can access Airtel Xstream on smartphones by downloading the Airtel Xstream app from Google Play and Apple app store, and on TV via the Airtel Xstream Hybrid STB. For the PC, it can be accessed through www.airtelxstream.in.

Some of the popular offerings for kids on Airtel Xstream includes Bal Ganesh, Leapfrog: Amazing Amusement Alphabet Park, Toonpur ka Superhero, Aladdin, Tales of Akbar-Birbal, The Lego Batman Movie.

Airtel Xstream basic plans start at Rs 599 and come with 16 Mbps speed, 100GB data, unlimited local and STD calls and access to Airtel Xstream content.

Airtel Xstream also offers more subscription plans like the entertainment plan priced at Rs 799 which comes with 40 Mbps speed, unlimited data and calls. There’s the premium Airtel Xstream plan priced at Rs 1,099 offering the same but at 100 Mbps. Under the VIP plan, Airtel Xtsream users will get up to 300 Mbps speeds and 600GB data.

top news
‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM at all-party meet
‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM at all-party meet
Covid-19 hotspots in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts to be completely sealed
Covid-19 hotspots in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts to be completely sealed
773 new cases, 32 deaths reported since Tuesday, says health ministry
773 new cases, 32 deaths reported since Tuesday, says health ministry
Coronavirus Live: Covid-19 cases in India touch 5,274
Coronavirus Live: Covid-19 cases in India touch 5,274
Covid-19 hotspots in these 15 UP districts to be sealed till April 15
Covid-19 hotspots in these 15 UP districts to be sealed till April 15
Bollywood producer Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus
Bollywood producer Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus
Once coronavirus-hit Wuhan opens doors, traffic jams ‘slam them shut’ again
Once coronavirus-hit Wuhan opens doors, traffic jams ‘slam them shut’ again
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech