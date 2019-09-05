Airtel Xstream set-top-box specifications, features revealed ahead of Jio Fiber, Jio DTH launch

tech

Ahead of Reliance Jio Fiber commercial launch, Airtel has announced specifications and features of its Xstream set-top-box. The new device is part of Airtel’s new ‘Xstream’ content and hardware-driven platform. The set-top-box is available for Rs 3,999 along with complementary schemes for new and existing Airtel users.

Airtel Xstream set-top-box

Airtel Xstream runs on Android Pie 9.0 and offers unlimited access to Android TV compatible apps available via Google Play Store. The set-top-box features 2GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage. The smart box supports up to 128GB microSD card and external HDD/USB drive support.

In terms of connectivity, Airtel Xstream set-top-box comes with two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 2.0 with 4K support, Ethernet, Dual Band Wifi (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz), Dual Satellite Tuner, and local recording.

Airtel Xstream features

Airtel Xstream DTH box can be used as an IoT gateway for smart home products. The bundled remote also supports Google Voice Assistant. The set-top-box supports live TV channels as well as OTT apps such as Xstream App, Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, ALTBalaji, YouTube, YouTube Kids, Play store, Google Play Movies. Users can also play games on their screen via Airtel Games (smart remote gamepad app). Airtel Xstream set-top-box also has Amazon’s Alexa support. Airtel users can recharge their DTH accounts through BHIM UPI QR code through the box.

Airtel Xstream Price offers

The latest Reliance Jio DTH rival is available for Rs 3,999. Users get a complimentary one-year subscription (worth Rs 999) to all Airtel Xstream app content. Airtel is also bundling one-month subscription to an HD DTH pack. If you already have an Airtel DTH box, you can upgrade to Xstream box by paying Rs 2,249. You can buy the new set-top-box through Flipkart, Amazon and offline stores such as Croma and Vijay Sales.

