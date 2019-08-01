Aiwa re-enters Indian market with LED TVs, audio products and accessories

tech

Japan-based consumer electronics brand Aiwa has made a comeback in India with a slew of new products in India. The latest range includes premium smart TVs, speakers, and wireless headphones among others.

Aiwa introduced a 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, 55-inch QLED Smart TV and a 43-inch Ultra HD smart TV. Aiwa’s new TVs offer the latest Quantum Dots Light Emitting Technology, Quantum Smart HDR and Android operating system. The company will soon add voice command functionality.

Price of Aiwa’s LED TV starts from Rs 7,999 and goes up to Rs 1,99,000. The company also introduced SMART Home Audio systems, Voice-Enabled Bluetooth speakers and Personal Audio products.

“We decided to launch this great brand in India because this is one of the most dynamic markets in the world with huge potential. While there are many other products in the market, the ability of the Indian consumer to lap up the most innovative technology is unmatchable. Moreover, the sense of nostalgia when it comes to AIWA is strong here, and I am sure India will embrace the new brand identity with love and joy,” said Aiwa’s senior executive Jeffrey Alan Goldberg.

Prior to Aiwa, Thomson re-entered the Indian market in 2018. Brand parent French company Technicolor SA has teamed up Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) for the Indian market.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 16:13 IST