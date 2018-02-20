Alcatel A310 tablet launched in India, priced at Rs 6,999

Smartphone-maker Alcatel on Monday launched a new tablet in India. Alcatel A310 tablet starts at Rs 6,999. There’s a top model as well which retails at Rs 8,999. Both the variants of Alcatel A310 are currently available for purchase on Flipkart.

“The tablet comes with an array of features that are unprecedented at this price and shall change the shape of this segment entirely,” Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India, said in a statement.

Alcatel A310 specifications

Alcatel A310 features a 10-inch HD IPS display. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek MT8127 1.3 GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB of expandable storage.

For photography, the tablet sports a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. Alcatel A310 is fueled by a 4,060mAh battery. On the software front, it runs on Android 5.0 Lollipop.

The top model, on the other hand pack 2GB of RAM along with SIM support and 4G VoLTE. It runs MTK375B processor under its hood. This storage variant runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and is fueled by a 4,600mAh battery.