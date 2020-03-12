e-paper
Alexa can now play acoustic, live version of your favourite song on Amazon Music

Amazon has added a new feature to its Amazon Music app on Android and iOS and its Echo device that enables users to request specific versions of a song to Alexa.

tech Updated: Mar 12, 2020 15:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amazon Alexa is also getting more natural voice.
Amazon Alexa is also getting more natural voice.(Amazon Music)
         

Amazon Alexa is one of the smartest virtual assistants in town. Last year, Amazon added a new feature to Alexa, which enabled the company’s virtual assistant to announce songs and artists before a song is played. Now, Amazon has added a new feature to Alexa that makes this experience even better.

According to a report by VentureBeat, Amazon has added a new feature to its Amazon Music app on Android and iOS and its Echo device that enables users to request specific versions of a song to Alexa. This means that Amazon Music users can now ask Alexa to play either acoustic or live version of a song of their choice. The list includes a cappella, live, remastered, remix, lullaby, deluxe, acoustic, instrumental, compilation, or kids’ renditions of songs, artists and music genres.

All users need to say is, “Alexa, live version of ColdPlay songs” and Alexa will start playing the specific version of the song.

Apart from this, Amazon has added another feature to its virtual assistant that would make Alexa sound “more natural” when she introduces music, which includes playlists, stations or music curated by genre or mood.

Wait, there’s more. Amazon Music has got support for more regional languages. The company’s music streaming service now supports over 60 languages including Ukrainian, Maori, Persian, Vietnamese, Icelandic and Ukrainian. This functionality will allow users to look for specific genres of music in more languages.

But there’s a catch. These features have been rolled out in the US and there is no word on when these features will arrive in other countries including India.

