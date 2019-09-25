Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s: Virtual assistants being used to hire new employees

tech

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:13 IST

McDonald’s has a new and interactive way of hiring people through voice assistants. People can now simply ask Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to help them apply for a job at McDonald’s.

McDonald’s has partnered with Amazon and Google for a new “Apple Thru” skill on their respective voice assistants. It’s as simple as saying, “Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald’s” or “Ok Google, talk to McDonald’s Apply Thru”. Users can also opt to say “Ok Google, help me get a job at McDonald’s” on any Google Assistant device.

Alexa and Google Assistant will then start the application process by taking down your name, job area of interest and location. Once this is completed applicants will receive an SMS with a link to continue the application process. Note that applying at McDonald’s doesn’t end with Alexa or Google Assistant. Users would have to finish completing the application process from their phone or laptop after they receive the link.

Commenting on the Alexa integration, McDonald’s Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer David Fairhurst said, “We must continue to innovate and think of creative, and in this case, groundbreaking ways to meet potential job seekers on devices they are already using, like Alexa.”

Anyone with an Alexa or Google Assistant device can jump start on the McDonald’s Apply Thru feature. That being said, this feature is currently available in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the U.K. The company said it will be rolled out to other markets in the coming months. McDonald’s has over 38,000 locations in a network of over 100 countries.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 18:46 IST