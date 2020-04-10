e-paper
Home / Tech / All Instagram users can now send DMs from the web version

All Instagram users can now send DMs from the web version

This move by the firm not only makes it less painful to access DMs but also leaves the company with just one major feature for the web - the ability to post images and videos.

tech Updated: Apr 10, 2020 21:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This move by the firm not only makes it less painful to access DMs but also leaves the company with just one major feature for the web - the ability to post images and videos.
This move by the firm not only makes it less painful to access DMs but also leaves the company with just one major feature for the web - the ability to post images and videos. (Instagram)
         

Facebook’s Instagram is finally rolling out the ability for users to send direct messages to each other from the web version. The feature’s rollout was announced a couple of days ago and today (April 10) it has finally started reaching end users, as reported by The Verge. The photo and video sharing application has been reportedly testing web DMs with limited users since January this year. The web DM interface will let users work on emoji keyboards and use the gallery view to photos and videos.

This move by the firm not only makes it less painful to access DMs but also leaves the company with just one major feature for the web - the ability to post images and videos. And since users can now access Instagram DMs via their laptops and desktops, it will probably lead to more user engagement.

For what’s worth, the web DM feature for Instagram goes in line with Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg’s plan of making its platforms more communication-focussed. Last year Zuckerberg told The New York Times that it will eventually allow Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram users to easily communication to each other and web DMs for Instagram just seems one step closer to Zuck’s ultimate plan.

This major move comes amidst all the efforts Instagram and sister applications are making to spread Covid-19 awareness among users. The company, earlier this month, launched a new sticker question for its Stories platform. The question sticker is simply called, “How can I help?” and it’s available now for everyone to use. The gesture comes at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has taken the world by storm. Also, if an Instagram sticker can help make things better than why not?

Another sticker that’s quite popular on Instagram right now is the “Stay Home” sticker. Instagram was also putting Stories by users who use the Stay Home sticker right on top of the app.

