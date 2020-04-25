e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / All ProtonMail apps are now open source

All ProtonMail apps are now open source

This means anyone is allowed to review the code and verify Proton’s data protection claims

tech Updated: Apr 25, 2020 14:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Open sourcing allows security researchers to check if the app is as secure as it claims to be
Open sourcing allows security researchers to check if the app is as secure as it claims to be(ProtonMail)
         

ProtonMail has open sourced its Android app, meaning all ProtonMail and ProtonVPN apps are now open source.Open sourcing allows anyone to review the code and verify Proton’s data protection claims are accurate.The company also announced that all ProtonMail and ProtonVPN apps have also passed an independent third-party security audit.

ProtonMail has published the code for all its apps following the open sourcing of the ProtonMail Android app. The company said, “Transparency is one of Proton’s guiding principles, which is why it’s always clear who runs the organization, what its data policy is and the capabilities and limitations of the technology”.

By open sourcing all the apps, Proton is allowing users the same level of transparency into its code. Any security researcher can now verify if Proton is handling user data in the way that it claims. This extra layer of transparency means that everyone, including activists, dissidents and journalists who rely on Proton’s service can check if their communications are as private as promised.

Open sourcing code also increases security for apps as it allows the entire IT security community to search for vulnerabilities. Proton also runs a bug bounty program, allowing the community to report bugs and vulnerabilities.

The ProtonMail Android app was audited by SEC Consult. The audit report has been published on the ProtonMail website.

top news
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
Covid-19: India cases set to cross 25,000 mark
Covid-19: India cases set to cross 25,000 mark
LIVE: Salons, barbershops, restaurants will not be open, says MHA
LIVE: Salons, barbershops, restaurants will not be open, says MHA
This is God here: Brett Lee on if Kohli can break Sachin’s 100 tons record
This is God here: Brett Lee on if Kohli can break Sachin’s 100 tons record
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech