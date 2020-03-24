Amanda Langowski named new lead for Microsoft’s Windows Insider Program

tech

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:41 IST

Microsoft has named Amanda Langowski as the new lead for Windows Insider Program. Langowski will succeed Dona Sarkar who vacated the position in October last year. Windows Insider Program is essentially the beta program where millions of early users test the Windows software before they’re rolled to all users.

“Amanda’s passion for Windows is evident in her 20-year career at Microsoft, which began with coordinating beta programs for Windows. Since then, she’s been an extraordinary and dedicated product maker for the company. In meeting Amanda, one thing that is immediately apparent is her passion for customer feedback and the positive impact it can have on our products,” wrote Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay in a blog post.

“This can be seen in her work leading the Flighting Platform Team not only coordinating the release of each new build that goes to Insiders, but also in managing our Insider settings capabilities, ultimately enabling one of the most powerful streams of customer feedback we have,” he added.

Panay has recently been appointed head of Windows and Devices team. Panay earlier looked after the hardware portfolio including the Surface series.

Langowski’s appointment comes at a time when Microsoft is no longer depending upon Windows as their flagship product. The software itself has transitioned into as a service, also part of the company’s bigger vision.

Windows is also bracing for some important changes. Microsoft is betting big on Windows 10x, an extension to the Windows 10 software but for newer form factors featuring two displays.