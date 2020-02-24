Amazon acquires Turkish DataRow

tech

E-commerce giant Amazon has completed the acquisition of Turkish data processing startup company DataRow.

Eren Baydemir, who founded the company with Can Abacigil in 2017, tweeted to confirm the acquisition.

“A new chapter begins for DataRow today. Our team is very excited to join AWS, and we can’t wait to see what lies ahead in terms of data analytics,” Baydemir tweeted.

The company’s website also announced the move.

“We are proud to have created an innovative tool that facilitates data exploration and visualization for data analysts in Amazon Redshift, providing users with an easy to use interface to create tables, load data, author queries, perform visual analysis, and collaborate with others to share SQL code, analysis, and results. Together with AWS, we look forward to taking our tool to the next level for customers,” the announcement read.

Amazon started its retail operations in Turkey in 2018, and has a seven-year plan for large-scale logistics investment in the country.

Last year, Vice President of Amazon Europe Xavier Garambois said that the company already has a team in Istanbul for cloud computing, but not a data centre.