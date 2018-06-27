Amazon Alexa app for iOS updated with voice control

Amazon has updated its Alexa app for iOS with voice control. Amazon had introduced voice control for Alexa on its Android app earlier this January.

Amazon Alexa users on iOS can now give the virtual assistant voice commands. However, launching Alexa on iPhones and iPads requires users to tap on the voice assistant’s button, TechCrunch reports. Apple already has its virtual assistant, Siri, for iPhones and iPads which would be the reason behind restricting this shortcut.

The report further states that Alexa can be given voice commands for functions and tasks like finding out about the weather, news, sports and more. Users can also ask Alexa to play music, control smart devices, and try different Alexa skills available on the app.

Amazon is slowly rolling out the feature, and it should reach all iOS users soon.