Amazon Alexa will be available in select Coolpad smartphones soon

China-based smartphone maker Coolpad on Wednesday announced that it will integrate Amazon’s smart assistant Alexa in some of its devices.

With the integration, Coolpad smartphone owners will be able to give voice command using the Coolpad Alexa app for multiple tasks. Some of these commands include asking Alexa to play their favourite music, shop from Amazon.in, as well as access information such as weather, calendar, to-do lists and news briefings, that are set up through the Alexa app.

“We are working to immerse more AI and tech into smartphones to make the experience more intelligent, friendly and beneficial for users. Incorporating Alexa in Coolpad smartphones is one such step in that direction,” Syed Tajuddin, CEO-Coolpad India, said in a statement.

The handset maker will roll out Alexa in Cool Play 6, Note 5 and Note 5 via an Over-the-Air (OTA) update and its upcoming devices will come with Amazon Alexa pre-installed.

“In case of Amazon Alexa, Coolpad will be the first smartphone brand in India which will provide Amazon Alexa in smartphones,” said Brandy Kang, Executive Vice President, Coolpad Group.

Amazon Alexa is already available in Coolpad smartphones in the US. In India, Coolpad will be the first smartphone brand to integrate Alexa on devices.