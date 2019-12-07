e-paper
Saturday, Dec 07, 2019

Amazon apologises for delivering condoms, toothbrushes instead of Nintendo Switch

During the Black Friday sale, some Amazon customers in the UK received condoms and toothbrushes instead of Nintendo Switch.

tech Updated: Dec 07, 2019 17:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Amazon Black Friday sale mishap in London.
Amazon Black Friday sale mishap in London.(REUTERS)
         

Retail giant Amazon has apologised after its buyers received condoms and random items such as toothbrushes and tambourines, instead of Nintendo Switch worth £300.

The company has listed an apology after the Black Friday blunder. At least a dozen of its buyers were disappointed and complained to the online shopping behemoth.

They have promised to refund customers, some of whom are furious that they ordered during Black Friday but will now have to pay full price.

 

Viv Johnson from Tutbury, Staffordshire received a copy of David Walliams’ latest book, The Beast of Buckingham Palace, inside bashed-up cardboard packaging, The Daily Mirror reported on Thursday.

Johnson reportedly shared an image of the Amazon package, and wrote: “I want my money refunded. You have delivered and refused to take back (the) parcel which was smashed.”

Amazon, meanwhile, has launched a probe into the blunder.

