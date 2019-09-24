Amazon app quiz: Here’s how you can win JBL Boombox Bluetooth speaker

tech

Sep 24, 2019

Amazon is hosting a quiz on its smartphone app for Android and iOS where users can win a JBL Boombox Bluetooth speaker.

This is part of Amazon’s daily app quiz where the e-commerce platform offers different products up as prizes. Interested users can take part in the quiz and answer five questions correctly. These questions are based on different categories like general knowledge, national and global current affairs, science and more.

JBL Boombox was launched in India last February and it is currently priced at Rs 28,999. It launched as one of the biggest portable speakers. JBL Boombox is hefty weighing over 5.25kg and is almost 20 inches long. The Bluetooth speaker houses four active transducers and two bass radiators.

JBL Boombox packs a 20,000mAh battery which takes about 6.5 hours to fully charge. JBL says the speaker supports up to 24 hours of playtime. It also features a dual charge out feature that lets users charge other devces simultaneously while the music plays.

It features Bluetooth 4.2 and allows up to 2 smartphones or tablets to connect at the same time. Users can also connect the speaker to JBL Connect+ app and pair other speakers. The company says it can be connected with over 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers.

The Bluetooth speaker is IPX7 rated for water resistance. JBL Boombox offer indoor mode for deeper base and richer sound, and outdoor mode for strong bass.

