Amazon Apple Days: iPhone XR, iPhone XS, MacBook Air available with discounts

tech

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:57 IST

Amazon India is back with its ‘Apple Days’ offering discounts and deals on iPhones, Macs and Watch Series. Amazon India’s Apple Days sale is currently live and it will continue till November 17.

Apple Days comes with discounts on prices, exchange offers and no cost EMI Options. The new iPhone 11 series doesn’t have any discount but it is available with exchange offers up to Rs 7,450 off on the base model. iPhone 11 Pro is also available with the same exchange offer. iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) starts at Rs 99,900 in India.

iPhone XR

iPhone XR is back with discounts again. The base model of iPhone XR (64GB) is now available at Rs 42,900. It also comes with additional exchange offer up to Rs 7,450. iPhone XR (128GB) which retails at Rs 54,900 is now available at Rs 47,900. The 256GB variant of iPhone XR also gets a discount but it isn’t in stock.

iPhone XS

Last year’s iPhone XS (64GB) is also available with discounts bringing its base model down to Rs 84,990. iPhone XS (256GB) is discounted to Rs 99,000 while the 512GB can be purchased at Rs 1,21,900. iPhone XS can be discounted further up to Rs 7,450 with exchange offer.

MacBook

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch) is available at Rs 61,900 after a discount from Rs 84,900. The new MacBook Air also gets a small discount bringing its price down from Rs 99,900 to Rs 94,990. The 13-inch MacBook Pro which retails at Rs 1,19,900 can be bought at Rs 1,14,90. MacBooks are also available with exchange offers.

iPad

Apple iPads are also up for discounts starting with the iPad Air which is available at Rs 42,995 from Rs 44,900. The iPad Pro (11-inch) with Wi-Fi and cellular can be purchased at Rs 94,905 from Rs 99,900. Apple iPad (128GB) with Wi-Fi is available at a discounted price of Rs 32,899 from Rs 35,700.