Amazon Apple Fest: Top deals and offers on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks

Amazon India is back with a new ‘Apple Fest’ on its platform. Apple Fest which began on February 15 will continue till the 21st with discounts on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks

Overall, Amazon India is offering no cost EMI option on all Apple products. iPhones are available with discounts up to Rs 16,000, while MacBooks get maximum discounts of up to Rs 15,000.

iPhone X 64GB in Space Grey can be availed at a sale price of Rs 74,999. The newer iPhone XS Max 64GB gets a small discount bringing its price down from Rs 109,900 to Rs 104,900. Similarly, iPhone XS also gets the same price drop from Rs 99,900 to Rs 94,900. iPhone XR 64GB which originally retails at Rs 76,900 is available at Rs 70,900.

There’s iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 as well with prices dropped to Rs 66,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively. If your budget is below Rs 50,000, you can opt for iPhone 7 Plus 32GB priced at Rs 49,999. iPhone 7 32GB is also available with a discounted price of Rs 37,999. The older iPhone 6s and iPhone 6 with 32GB storage can be bought at Rs 26,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively.

The latest MacBook Air 128GB and 256GB variants are priced at Rs 1,05,990 and Rs 1,24,990 respectively. Apple Fest sale also includes the MacBook Pro 128GB and 256GB variants available at discounted prices of Rs 1,10,990 and Rs 2,09,990.

The cheapest deal in this lot is the iPad with Wi-Fi and 32GB storage available at Rs 25,999. You can also get the new iPad Pro with Face ID at Rs 47,752 for the Wi-Fi model. The cellular variant of iPad Pro is available at Rs 74,100. The older iPad Pros start at Rs 46,999 and go up to Rs 74,100.

In the wearables section, only the Apple Watch Series 3 comes with a discount of 19%. Apple Watch Series 3 38mm and 48mm can be availed at Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively. Apple-owned Beats also has its Solo 3 headphones on sale for Rs 19,999.

