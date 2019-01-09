Amazon at CES 2019: Alexa comes to tablets, laptops, mirrors and doorbells

Amazon wants Alexa on everything in your house.

At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas, Amazon unveiled many new products that cover almost everything in your house, ranging from doorbells to Ikea roller blinds.

Key by Amazon

Amazon’s remote security platform is now coming to newer products. Amazon has launched Schlage Encode Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt which it describes as the first Wi-Fi enabled smart lock for Key.

A ‘Key for Garage’ allows users to monitor and control their garage door via the Key app. Customers with Prime membership will soon receive delivery packages in their garage. The product will be available in the second quarter of this year.

Ring

Amazon’s Ring now has launched its fifth video doorbell, Ring Door View Cam. The doorbell now allows users to ask compatible smart speakers “Alexa, show me my front door”. The doorbell will also send alerts to users when motion is detected in real time.

Smart screens

Lenovo has introduced Smart Tabs, new 2-in-1s that can also transform into Alexa-enabled smart screen via a Show Mode. The devices come with a detachable smart dock to turn into smart hub solution. Lenovo also launched Yoga C730 2-in-1 convertible laptop with Alexa built-in.

The new Lenovo tab comes with a 10-inch full HD (FHD) screen. (Lenovo)

Mirrors

HiMirror launched HiMirror Mini and the HiMirror Enterprise, mirrors with an entertainment centre and Amazon Alexa built-in. HiMirror Mini comes with a 10.1-inch LCD multi-touch panel, touch wake-up, and 8-megapixel CMOS camera. The device also has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage. The smart mirror can perform as many as 25 body type analysis including Body Mass Index and Skeletal Muscle Mass among others.

Smart homes

Amazon is rapidly building a bigger portfolio of third-party smart home solutions. Hamilton Beach has launched a Alexa-powered smart coffee maker while Ikea launched Kadrilj and Fyrtur smart roller blinds.

Somfy launched Tahoma gateway hub which lets you customise and automate your motorised shades. Moen introduced Flo by Moen, a water supply control system, and the Flo by Moen app with Amazon Alexa compatibility.

Some of the new Alexa smart home solutions U by Moen shower, Trifo smart vacuum, Whirlpool Smart Countertop Oven, and D-Link Exo routers.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 15:37 IST