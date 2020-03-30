Amazon, BigBasket, Grofers resume delivery in select cities across India

tech

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 15:58 IST

Amazon, earlier this month, had announced that it would be delivering only the essential items to its customers in India owing to the lockdown enforced in the country in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Now nearly a week later, the e-retailer has announced that it has started delivering non-essential item in select cities across the country.

Amazon made the announcement in a message on its website and its app. “We have resumed deliveries in select cities now...We are first serving existing orders and for essential products purchased using pre-paid payment methods only,” Amazon said in a message on its website, adding that there might be a “delay in deliveries owing to restrictions in movement.”

Clicking on the message opens a separate page that gives users updates about the company’s deliveries. “The list of cities include Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mohali, Mysuru, Patna, and Raipur. For new orders, you can check the product detail pages for delivery resumption status,” the company added.

Amazon is delivering pre-paid items in India. ( Amazon )

Apart from Amazon, BigBasket and Grofers too have resumed deliveries in select cities across the country. “We are operational across all our cities with limited slot capacities except Kochi and Indore. We are working to be operational in Kochi and Indore soon,” BigBasket wrote in a tweet.

Dear customer,



Sharing an update from our operations as of 3 PM, 30th March 2020 here.



Team, bigbasket. pic.twitter.com/hO9Fbew60e — bigbasket (@bigbasket_com) March 30, 2020

Similarly, Grofers too has started deliveries in select cities across India. As per the information shared by Grofers in a series of tweets, the online delivery service has resumed delivering items in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, Ahmendabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mohali, Mumbai, Vadodara, Prayagraj, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai. The service also said that it won’t deliver groceries in Chandigarh during the period of lockdown.