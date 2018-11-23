Amazon Black Friday India sale starts today: Top offers, deals on international brands

Amazon India will host its Black Friday sale in India starting today at 1:30 pm. The sale will continue till November 26 marking Cyber Monday as well.

In India, buyers can take part in Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale through its global store. Amazon is offering up to 40% discount on products from international brands. Prices offered by Amazon in its global store include import duty and tax deposits. It also offers easy returns and accepts all debit and credit cards.

Amazon has products across all categories up for discounts during its four-day sale. In the PC and electronics category, buyers can choose products ranging from earphones, hard drives, Bluetooth speakers, and more. There are Bluetooth speakers from brands like Jabra, Bang and Olufsen, and more.

In addition to Amazon, Honor, Sony, and Paytm is also hosting their Black Friday sale. Honor has its smartphones up for sale with discounts while Sony is offering PS4 games with discounts. Paytm Mall will have products across different categories up for sale.

In India, about 37,000 Indian sellers will be offering 120 million products to woo global buyers during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on e-commerce platform Amazon.

“Indian exporters under the ‘Amazon Global Selling Program’ will be offering more than 120 million ‘Made in India’ products to customers worldwide,” the Indian arm of US-based e-tailer said in a statement here.

The products being exported by these sellers from India include electronics, accessories, cookware, clothing, toys, home decor, arts and crafts.

Black Friday, observed on the day following Thanksgiving in the US (Friday, November 23), has become synonymous with shopping and sales across America. Cyber Monday on November 26, also observed largely in the US, persuades online shopping among buyers through deals and discounts.

As part of its global selling programme, Amazon has been enabling Indian exporters to sell their products across the world, the statement said.

Cyber Monday on November 29, 2017 was the e-tail major’s biggest shopping day worldwide, with buyers ordering 140 million products from small businesses globally.

Indian exporters, who are part of the global selling programme, witnessed a revenue growth accounting for nearly 1.5 times year-on-year during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season in 2017, the company claimed.

With inputs from IANS.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 12:01 IST