Amazon Black Friday sale: Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi Band 3 available with discounts

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 12:02 IST

Xiaomi and Realme are hosting its own Black Friday sales and here’s another platform you can get Black Friday deals from. Amazon India’s Black Friday sale features Xiaomi phones and accessories with discounts and offers. The sale is now live and will continue till December 2.

In addition to the discounts, Amazon India is also offering 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank debit cards. The new colour editions of Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will also be available for sale today. Redmi Note 8 comes in a new ‘Cosmic Purple’ colour and Redmi Note 8 Pro in ‘Electric Blue’. As for the Black Friday offers on Xiaomi products, here’s what’s available.

Xiaomi’s affordable 4,000mAh battery phone gets cheaper on Black Friday with a sale price of RS 5,299. The smartphone retails for Rs 6,499. Xiaomi’s Android One phone Mi A3 is also available with discounts for the first time at Rs 12,499 for the base model. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup of 48MP+8MP+2MP sensors and an AMOLED display.

The longest running popular phone from Xiaomi is back on sale at discounted prices. Xiaomi Poco F1 can be purchased at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is the cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 845 processor. Poco F1 8GB+256GB variant is also available at a discounted price of Rs 18,999.

More Xiaomi phones like Redmi 7 comes with discounts bringing its price down to Rs 6,999 from Rs 9,999. Redmi Y3 which retails at Rs 11,999 can be purchased at Rs 7,999 during the Black Friday sale. The smartphone’s highlight is its 32MP selfie camera along with specs like Snapdragon 632 SoC and a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3 also gets a discount bringing its price down from Rs 2,199 to Rs 1,599. This fitness band is also applicable for Rs 200 cashback on purchasing via Amazon Pay.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)