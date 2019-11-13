e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Amazon brings ‘Project Zero’ to India to help brands fight counterfeits

Amazon’s ‘Project Zero’ features three tools - ‘automated protections’, ‘self-service counterfeit removal tool’ and ‘product serialisation’. Brands will have to sign up for the initiative to access the tools.

tech Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. Picture taken April 20, 2018.
The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. Picture taken April 20, 2018.(REUTERS)
         

E-commerce major Amazon on Tuesday said it has rolled out ‘Project Zero’ in India that will provide brands with additional tools to identify and remove counterfeits from its platform. The initiative was launched earlier this year in the US, Europe (UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany) and Japan.

“Project Zero builds on our long-standing work and investments to ensure that customers always receive authentic goods when shopping on Amazon. We take feedback seriously and through Project Zero, we are introducing additional proactive mechanisms and powerful tools to identify, block and remove counterfeits,” Amazon Customer Trust and Partner Support Vice President Dharmesh Mehta told PTI.

Globally, over 7,000 brands have already enrolled in Project Zero across US, Europe and Japan, he added.

In India, about 10-11 brands had participated in a pilot to help the company test the solutions that combine Amazon’s technology with the knowledge that brands have their own intellectual property. These include brands like Hindustan Unilever, Webby, Skudgear and House of Quirk.

The three tools include ‘automated protections’, ‘self-service counterfeit removal tool’ and ‘product serialisation’. Brands will have to sign up for the initiative to access the tools. Amazon’s automated protections proactively and continuously scans more than 5 billion daily product listing updates globally to look for suspicious listings.

“These automated protections are powered by Amazon’s machine learning and are continuously fed new information, so we continue to get better in preventing and blocking potential counterfeit listings,” he said.

Product serialisation is enabled by a unique code that brands apply within their manufacturing and packaging process, and it allows Amazon to individually scan and confirm the authenticity of every single purchase of a brand’s enrolled products through Amazon’s marketplace.

The self-service counterfeit removal tool provides brands with the ability to directly remove listings from Amazon’s marketplace. These removals also feed into automated protections, so that it can better catch potential counterfeit listings proactively in the future.

tags
top news
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Shah breaks silence, says Sena knew all along CM’s post was non-negotiable
Shah breaks silence, says Sena knew all along CM’s post was non-negotiable
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech