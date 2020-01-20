e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Tech / Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is rolling out a fleet of electric delivery vehicles in India

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is rolling out a fleet of electric delivery vehicles in India

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has shared a video highlighting that his company will soon roll out a fleet of electric delivery vehicles in India.

tech Updated: Jan 20, 2020 14:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Jeff Bezos was in India last week
Jeff Bezos was in India last week(Jeff Bezos/Twitter)
         

Jeff Bezos was in India last week. During his three-day visit, he announced the company’s roadmap for India, which includes a $1 billion investment for digitising small and medium-businesses. He also announced initiatives to help SMBs in the country to export goods worth $10 million by 2025. Bezos also made some surprise appearances including delivering a package at a Kirana Store in Mumbai. While Bezos’ trip is already over, his list of surprises for India isn’t.

On Monday, the Amazon chief shared a short video on his official Twitter account announcing his last surprise for India: a fleet of electric delivery vehicles.

The video shared by Bezos shows a fleet of charcoal-coloured delivery vehicles with an environment friendly message. “Hey, India. We’re rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge,” Bezos wrote on his Twitter account indicating that these electric vehicles will help the company, well, deliver goods, and reduce its global carbon footprint.

 

Notably, neither Bezos nor Amazon India has elaborated as to when these electric delivery vehicles will hit the streets in India or where they will be deployed. However, the announcement hints that it wouldn’t be long.

Separately, Bezos also penned down a letter for his company’s Indian customers and partners wherein he highlighted Amazon’s plan for India while talking about his love for the country. “I fall more in love with India every time I return here. The boundless energy, innovation, and grit of the Indian people always inspires me,” he wrote in his letter.

tags
top news
SC dismisses plea of Delhi gang-rape convict who claimed he was a minor in 2012
SC dismisses plea of Delhi gang-rape convict who claimed he was a minor in 2012
NGO owner Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted in Bihar shelter home case
NGO owner Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted in Bihar shelter home case
Silent strategist Nadda rises to the helm in BJP
Silent strategist Nadda rises to the helm in BJP
How Sukhoi-30 fighter jets will help check Chinese footprint in Indian Ocean
How Sukhoi-30 fighter jets will help check Chinese footprint in Indian Ocean
CM Uddhav to hold meeting to resolve controversy over Sai Baba’s birthplace
CM Uddhav to hold meeting to resolve controversy over Sai Baba’s birthplace
Modified limited-edition Lamborghini worth $2.5 million ruined in fire
Modified limited-edition Lamborghini worth $2.5 million ruined in fire
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
Delhi Elections 2020 l Bijli-paani-school or CAA, Modi: What’ll Delhi vote on?
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech