Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is rolling out a fleet of electric delivery vehicles in India

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 14:42 IST

Jeff Bezos was in India last week. During his three-day visit, he announced the company’s roadmap for India, which includes a $1 billion investment for digitising small and medium-businesses. He also announced initiatives to help SMBs in the country to export goods worth $10 million by 2025. Bezos also made some surprise appearances including delivering a package at a Kirana Store in Mumbai. While Bezos’ trip is already over, his list of surprises for India isn’t.

On Monday, the Amazon chief shared a short video on his official Twitter account announcing his last surprise for India: a fleet of electric delivery vehicles.

The video shared by Bezos shows a fleet of charcoal-coloured delivery vehicles with an environment friendly message. “Hey, India. We’re rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge,” Bezos wrote on his Twitter account indicating that these electric vehicles will help the company, well, deliver goods, and reduce its global carbon footprint.

Hey, India. We’re rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge pic.twitter.com/qFXdZOsY4y — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 20, 2020

Notably, neither Bezos nor Amazon India has elaborated as to when these electric delivery vehicles will hit the streets in India or where they will be deployed. However, the announcement hints that it wouldn’t be long.

Separately, Bezos also penned down a letter for his company’s Indian customers and partners wherein he highlighted Amazon’s plan for India while talking about his love for the country. “I fall more in love with India every time I return here. The boundless energy, innovation, and grit of the Indian people always inspires me,” he wrote in his letter.