Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos left a note for millions of Indians on the website, here’s what it says

tech

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 16:16 IST

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is making huge promises to millions of customers in India and he is doing this in style. That means by posting a letter on the Amazon India website. If you are visiting the website for the first time today (January 17, 2020), in all probability you may have been greeted with a full page letter by Bezos that is meant for customers, sellers and partners.

The letter talks about Amazon’s commitment towards the growth of the Indian economy and how it is planning to expand its presence to more remote areas of the country.

The letter adds how more than 550,000 small and medium businesses in India are using Amazon as a platform to offer millions of products. It has also led to several entrepreneurs to go online and many others to export ‘Make in India’ products to different countries. Bezos also mentioned Amazon’s bit in making the environment cleaner by eliminating single-use plastic from its fulfilment network by 2020. In addition to this, the firm is also said to be adding 10,000 electric rickshaws for delivering products.

Finally, the CEO confirmed Amazon’s incremental investment of $1 billion “to digitize micro and small businesses in cities, towns and villages across India, helping them reach more customers than ever before.” It has been reported that Amazon will establish ‘Digital Haats’ in 100 cities, villages and communities for businesses to become a part of the digital economy.

The firm will also be providing an additional 1 million jobs across India by 2025. “I fall in love with India every time I return here. The boundless energy, innovation and grit of the Indian people always inspire me,” Bezos added.