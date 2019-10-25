Amazon Diwali sale: Top deals, offers on Asus, Dell, Lenovo laptops

tech

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:22 IST

Amazon has been running the second edition of its festive sale this week. Today is the last day for Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale which will conclude at midnight.

Lenovo

Lenovo Ideapad S145 is available at Rs 26,490 after a 38% discount from Rs 42,590. Lenovo Ideapad S145 comes with Intel i3 8th gen processor, a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage. For an even cheaper laptop, you can go for Lenovo V145-AMD-46 which is available at Rs 15,850. Lenovo Ideapad 330 with 7th gen Intel i3 processor, 15.6-inch Full HD display and 4GB RAM is available at a discounted price of Rs 26,990.

Asus

Those looking for a premium laptop can go for Asus VivoBook S15 which is available at Rs 65.979. It originally retails at Rs 91,990. Asus VivoBook S15 comes with Intel i7 8th gen chipset, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, Windows 10 and 2GB NVIDIA GeForce graphics. Another Asus laptop on sale is the VivoBook X506UF which is available at Rs 39,990. This laptop comes with Intel i5 8th gen chipset, a 15.6-inch Full HD display, Windows 10, NVIDIA GeForce MX130 graphics.

Dell

Dell Inspiron 3584 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 7th gen i3 processor, Windows 10, MS Office. This laptop is currently available at Rs 28,799 after a discount from its original price of Rs 41,428. Dell Inspiron 3480 which retails at Rs 50,225 can be bought at Rs 40,990 on Amazon India. It comes with a 14-inch display, 8th gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 17:21 IST