Amazon Diwali Special: Top offers, deals on Samsung Galaxy M30s, Redmi Note 8 and more

tech

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 13:03 IST

Amazon will host another edition of the Great Indian Festival with a ‘Diwali Special’. Amazon India’s Diwali Special sale will start on October 21 and continue till October 25. This will be the last festive sale from Amazon India this year.

Amazon Prime members can get early access to the Diwali Special sale on October 20 starting from 12:00 noon. This five-day sale will feature discounts, deals and offers on products across different categories like smartphones, TVs, consumer electronics and more. Consumers can also avail instant discount of 10% on Axis Bank and Citi cards and also on all Rupay cards.

Ahead of the Diwali Special sale, Amazon has given a sneak peek at the offers and deals.

Smartphones will be offered with up to 40% discount along with free screen replacements. Discounts will also be bundled with exchange offers, no cost EMI and more. Phones from companies like Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo and Honor will be up for grabs during this Diwali sale. Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 8 series will be available at a starting price of Rs 9,999. More phones like the Samsung Galaxy M30s can be purchased at Rs 13,999.

Consumers can purchase TVs with up to 60% discount. Smart TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony will be available with discounts and offers. The newly launched Sanyo Kaizen Android TV will also be available during this Diwali Special sale.

More offers on gadgets include HP i5 laptop at Rs 42,990, Sony 5100L camera at Rs 27,990, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active at Rs 17,990 and Boat Airdopes at Rs 2,499. Amazon devices like the Echo Dot will be available with a free smart bulb. Consumers can also expect offers on Echo Show 5, Fire TV Stick, the new Kindle and more Amazon products.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 13:01 IST