Amazon Earth Week sale: Top offers on refurbished Mi A2, Realme U1, Echo Dot

Amazon India is hosting ‘Earth Week’ on its platform with offers and discounts on refurbished products. The week-long sale celebrates Earth Day which will take place on April 22.

Amazon Earth Week sale will see discounts and offers on refurbished products across smartphones, laptops, headphones, Kindle, and more. All these products are available under Amazon Renewed which was launched in 2017. The platform hosts over 6,000 products from across categories like gadgets, sports items, home and kitchen, Amazon devices and more.

Buying products from Amazon Renewed will save consumers up to 50%, the company said. In addition to this, the refurbished products come with a minimum 6-month supplier backed warranty.

Amazon India has given a sneak peek on some deals for its Earth Week sale. Overall, there is a discount of up to 70% on Amazon Renewed products. Xiaomi Mi A2 is available at the lowest price of Rs 9,899. Huawei Nova 3i can be purchased at Rs 13,199, while Realme U1 costs Rs 8,999. More refurbished phones available include Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro priced at Rs 10,924, and Redmi Y1 at Rs 7,899.

Amazon also has its devices up for grabs with discounts. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, and Echo speakers are available on Amazon Renewed.

Refurbished Intel Core i5 and Core I7 laptops will be available at a starting price of Rs 19,990 and Rs 23,990 respectively. Amazon Earth Week sale will also offer minimum 50% off on refurbished Skullcandy headphones. Refurbished speakers and laptops will be available with up to 60% and 50% off respectively.

