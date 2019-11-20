Amazon Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker launched in India, priced at Rs 2,999

tech

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:37 IST

Amazon on Wednesday announced the launch of Echo Flex in India. Available for pre-orders from today, Echo Flex is essentially a plug-in smart speaker that you can plug directly into a standard electric outlet. You can pair it with devices such as smart lights and plugs from brands including Philips, SYSKA LED, Oakter, TP-Link and more. Echo Flex is priced in India at Rs 2,999. The shipping of the device will start next month.

As stated earlier, you can plug in Echo Flex directly into any standard electric outlet. Amazon says the device is suitable for hallways or bathrooms where power chords can be a hassle. Just like other Echo devices, Amazon Echo Flex supports Amazon’s Alexa and you can use the digital assistant to control other smart compatible devices in your house. Amazon says Echo Flex also has multiple layers of privacy controls including the microphone off button to electronically disconnect the device.

Amazon Echo Flex also allows users to connect with other speakers via Bluetooth or 3.5mm headphone cable. The device also allows users to charge your phone as it comes with an USB-A port.

B07PDJ9JBK

Technical specifications

Amazon Echo Flex measures 72x 67 x 52 mm and weighs 150 grams. The device supports Dual-band Wi-Fi supports 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks, USB-A port (7.5 W), Built-in speaker for voice feedback, 3.5mm headphone jack.

You can control Echo Flex through the Alexa application which is available on Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)