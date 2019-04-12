Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp companion devices launched in India

Amazon launched its Echo Link and Echo Link Amp companion devices for the Echo smart speakers in India. The companion devices allow users to amplify or stream music to their existing home audio system.

The Echo Link connects streaming music to your amp, receiver, or headphones, while the Echo Link Amp with built-in amplifier connects directly to passive speakers.

Once you set these companion devices as the preferred speaker in a speaker group, you can use another Echo device with a microphone in the same group and control music using Alexa. You can create an everywhere group to hear music throughout your entire home.

Echo Link will be available for Rs 19,999, and Echo Link Amp will be available for Rs 29,999. Echo Link will begin shipping to customers from next week, while Echo Link Amp will start to reach customers from early next month. Both devices are up for pre-order on Amazon India.

This launch comes shortly after Amazon launched Echo Show in India at Rs 22,999. Amazon Echo Show has a 10-inch HD display, built-in smart home hub and a speaker system.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 17:26 IST