Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display launched in India, pre-orders start today

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is now available in India with pre-orders starting today. It is also available at a discounted price for a limited time.

Feb 05, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display comes to India.
Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display comes to India.(Amazon India)
         

Amazon’s Echo devices lineup has been expanding in India with new editions added regularly. The latest is the Amazon Echo Show 8 which is a smart display. It was first unveiled globally last September along with other Echo devices. The Echo Show 8 is now available in India with its pre-orders starting today.

Amazon Echo Show 8 is priced at Rs 12,999 but it is currently available at a discounted price as a limited time offer. Customers who pre-order the Echo Show 8 will get the smart display for Rs 8,999. Amazon says it will start shipping the Echo Show 8 from February 28 onwards. It also comes in two colour options of black and white.

The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch HD display which can be used for video calling, watching TV shows and more. It comes with a 1-megapixel front camera and dual-band Wi-Fi support. The Echo Show 8 is powered by MediaTek’s MT 8163 processor. There’s a camera shutter button on top which can be used to cover the sensor. It also has another button to turn off the microphones and camera on the Echo Show 8.

The Echo Show 8 is compatible with apps like Amazon Music, Prime Video, Apple Music, Gaana and Voot. For video calls, users can connect via Skype or make calls to other Echo devices through the Alexa app. The Echo Show 8 also allows users to make voice calls and send messages. Users can connect the Echo Show 8 with compatible smart home devices as well.

