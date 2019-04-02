Amazon ‘Echo Show’ smart display launched in India, priced at Rs 22,999

Expanding its hardware portfolio in the country, Amazon on Tuesday launched -- Amazon Echo Show -- its new offering in the smart display category with a 10-inch HD display, built-in smart home hub and a speaker system for Rs 22,999 in India.

The smart display comes with a 5MP front camera and Dolby sound processing, the company said in a statement.

“Echo Show provides an enhanced audio-visual experience. The large screen size will increase utility and make it even easier to ask Alexa to show you things,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India.

To make the device more efficient on differenciating users’ voices from the ambient sound, the company says it added an eight-microphone array and “far-field” technology.

The built-in Smart Home hub would enable users to discover and set-up compatible light bulbs and plugs without the need for additional hubs or apps with a simple voice command -- “Alexa, discover my devices.”

In addition, the smart display also supports hands-free calling, built-in web browsers and accessibility features.

“You can enable Alexa captioning, magnify the screen, toggle colour inversion, choose between colour correction options, enable the VoiceView screen reader to use gestures to navigate the screen and hear spoken feedback about the items you select,” the company added.

Amazon Echo Show is available on Amazon.in with cashback and other offers.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 15:47 IST