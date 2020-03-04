e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Amazon employee in Seattle tested positive for Coronavirus

Amazon employee in Seattle tested positive for Coronavirus

The employee left work February 25 due to an illness and the company said it was informed Tuesday that the person had contracted the virus.

tech Updated: Mar 04, 2020 09:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Two Amazon employees in Italy were previously confirmed to have contracted the virus.
Two Amazon employees in Italy were previously confirmed to have contracted the virus.(REUTERS)
         

Amazon on Tuesday notified employees of the first confirmed case of coronavirus among its US workforce. The tech told workers about the infected employee via email.

The employee left work February 25 due to an illness and the company said it was informed Tuesday that the person had contracted the virus, known as COVID-19. All co-workers in contact with the employee, who worked at Amazon’s South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, have been notified, the company said.

Two Amazon employees in Italy were previously confirmed to have contracted the virus.

ALSO READ: Google employee in Zurich tested positive for coronavirus

Apart from Amazon, Google too has reported a confirmed case of coronavirus among its workforce. “We can confirm that one employee from our Zurich office has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. They were in the Zurich office for a limited time, before they had any symptoms,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to the media.

While Google has not shut down its Zurich office, it has restricted its employees from travelling to Iran, Italy and China.

(With inputs from Bloomberg.)

tags
top news
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
Hate speech cases against politicians to be heard by Supreme Court today
Hate speech cases against politicians to be heard by Supreme Court today
Airport, flight, dinner, clinic: On the trail of Delhi’s Patient Zero
Airport, flight, dinner, clinic: On the trail of Delhi’s Patient Zero
5 Things you should know about WhatsApp’s dark mode feature
5 Things you should know about WhatsApp’s dark mode feature
Bajaj opens Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 bookings, test ride details inside
Bajaj opens Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 bookings, test ride details inside
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
SWAT personnel with sophisticated guns trigger scare at upscale Gurugram condo
SWAT personnel with sophisticated guns trigger scare at upscale Gurugram condo
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech