Amazon employee in Seattle tested positive for Coronavirus

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 09:29 IST

Amazon on Tuesday notified employees of the first confirmed case of coronavirus among its US workforce. The tech told workers about the infected employee via email.

The employee left work February 25 due to an illness and the company said it was informed Tuesday that the person had contracted the virus, known as COVID-19. All co-workers in contact with the employee, who worked at Amazon’s South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, have been notified, the company said.

Two Amazon employees in Italy were previously confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Apart from Amazon, Google too has reported a confirmed case of coronavirus among its workforce. “We can confirm that one employee from our Zurich office has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. They were in the Zurich office for a limited time, before they had any symptoms,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to the media.

While Google has not shut down its Zurich office, it has restricted its employees from travelling to Iran, Italy and China.

(With inputs from Bloomberg.)